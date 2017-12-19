Fmr. Easley minister had child porn on church computer, investigators say

EASLEY, SC (WSPA) – A former Easley minister is facing multiple child pornography charges.

53-year-old Owen Robertson was arrested on December 15 and is charged with nine counts of third degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Officials with First Baptist Church of Easley say Robertson was their former Minister of Education.

Investigators say the church notified them after finding images on his computer at the church.

The arrest warrants show the investigation began back in February of 2017.

Investigators say at this point they have no found any children physically or directly involved. At this time, all the charges stem from images on his computer.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Investigators along with the Easley Police Department made the arrest, they were assisted by SLED and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

The church would not confirm when Robertson was taken off the staff.