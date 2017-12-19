Greenville County Family wants answers for shooting of 16-year-old

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Travelers Rest High School junior is fighting for her life after being shot Saturday night at the Crestwood Forest Apartments in Greenville County.

The family of 16-year-old Jessica Marshall, or Cup Cup as they call her, says she’s still in critical condition.

“There’s a lot of emotional feelings…As a mother and seeing my child in that predicament and that situation…”I just want her to get well,” Stacy Moore, Marshall’s mother, said.

The family says Marshall was shot at least once in her head at the apartments where she was temporarily staying but says she’s improving.

“She’s responding,” Moore said. “She’s nodding her head, giving thumbs up and everything.”

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Xavier Deonte Tyree Simpkins, charging him with discharging a firearm into a dwelling. Deputies say Simpkins fired the gun in the apartment shooting Marshall, then fired at least one other shot. However, deputies are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

“I just want the truth about what happened,” Moore said. “I want to know what happened.”

The family says the past three days have been difficult.

“As kids growing up, we faced a lot of hard situations, but I never imagined I would be standing by a hospital bed, praying for my cousin’s life,” said Marshall’s cousin, Nikki Jones.

It’s something they say no family should have to do.

“It’s our young ones, the youth, that’s getting in trouble, that’s passing away, and most of it’s behind gun violence,” Marshall said. “It makes no sense.”

It’s left Marshall’s family praying for a Christmas wish for a fast recover.

“For a person that young, to have a bullet still lodged in her head, and to undergo a surgery that she did is already responding in a very positive way, we’re very pleased and impressed with her because she is a fighter,” Marshall said. “She’s strong, so we’re putting it in the hands of God.”

A judge denied Simpkins bond over the weekend.