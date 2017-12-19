Greenville Student Writes Anti-Bullying Book

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) An 11 year old boy’s self-published anti bullying book is creating a dialogue on the campus of a Greenville County School.

Jamalle Williams, a student at A.J Whittenberg Elementary, authored “Different, Yet Alike,” which is based on his personal experience. Williams intervened after seeing Fellow Student Carter Snow, 10, being bullied. Williams’ involvement caused him to become the target, but he says it was all worth it.

“It didn’t really phase me because I knew I had done a good thing and that just made me feel good,” Williams said.

Several students are now interested in reading Williams’ book. It has sold several copies and Williams donated the funds to the school’s anti-bullying efforts.