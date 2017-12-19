Greenwood Co. deputy cleared in SLED investigation

Related Coverage Greenwood Co. deputy on leave during SLED investigation

GREENWOOD Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Authorities say an investigation into an Upstate sheriff’s deputy has ended and the officer will not face charges.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has closed its investigation into Lt. John Long with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.

SLED spokesman Thom Berry said a solicitor reviewed the case and determined that charges won’t be filed in the case.

Earlier this year, Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly said Long was placed on administrative leave while SLED investigated purchases the agency made from a business partially owned by Long.

7News reached out to Sheriff Kelly for an update on Long’s future with the department.

Long declined to comment on Tuesday.

The Index-Journal reports Long will be assigned to the department’s uniform patrol division.

In a written statement to the newspaper, Long said:

I am relieved that an exhaustive SLED investigation has reached the same conclusion that I have known all along; that I have not committed any wrongdoings. While this has been stressful on my family and me, I have been able to renew my faith in our justice system.”