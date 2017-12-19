Shipping Deadlines: Dates to know to ensure delivery by Christmas

(WATE) – More than two billion packages are headed out this holiday season, destined for the doorsteps of friends and family around the world.

If you still have some gifts to order, your best (and cheapest) bet is to take care of business right now.

Most retailers have named Tuesday as the cutoff date for standard shipping to ensure delivery by Christmas.

Wednesday is the deadline for FedEx Two-Day delivery, UPS Second-Day Air and USPS Priority Mail.

Thursday is the final day to ship via FedEx overnight and UPS Next Day Air.

And if you really want to cut it close, USPS says it will get your shipment to its destination by Christmas as long as you ship by Friday.

Of course, you’ll want to double-check shipping times before you order to ensure your gift will make it on time.

If you still haven’t ordered your gift, experts say Amazon is your best option. You can use the company’s two-day shipping until Friday. The cutoff date for one-day shipping is Saturday.