Man in gorilla mask tries to rob Dollar General in Greenville Co., deputies say

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenville County say a man in a gorilla mask and camouflage jacket attempted to rob the Dollar General on Highway 418 at gunpoint Monday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man went behind the counter and held the clerk at gunpoint while demanding money around 9:00pm.

Investigators say the employee began to yell which caused the suspect to run out of the store without any money or merchandise.

Anyone with information on the attempted robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.