Military brother surprises 5th grader in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, SC (WSPA)–Two brothers are reunited just in time for the holidays. Private Alex Blanton showed up Monday to surprise his brother Drew Adams, who’s a fifth grader at Boiling Springs Intermediate.

Blanton has been stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington State and hasn’t seen Alex in months.

Spartanburg District 2 says that Alex has been working on the surprise for weeks.

Despite Alex being far away, the brothers are able to stay in touch and even do homework together via Facetime. Drew was wearing Alex’s dog tags when his brother walked into homeroom Monday.

Alex graduated Boiling Springs High School in 2015 and began his military career in February of 2017. Alex will be home through the Christmas holidays. Afterwards, he will be return to Fort Lewis.