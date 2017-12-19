New attendance zones proposed for Easley elementary schools

EASLEY, SC (WSPA)–Students in Easley may end up going to different elementary schools.

According to the Pickens County School District, the board is considering adjusting the attendance zones for reasons including:

· to use school facilities more efficiently based on projected attendance and available space (East End Elementary is above recommended capacity, and its student population is projected to grow over the next five years, while Crosswell Elementary, Forest Acres Elementary, and West End Elementary all have capacity for greater enrollment);

· to improve car and bus transportation routes within school zones;

· to improve attendance;

· and to increase space for students to choice in to the upcoming McKissick Academy of Science & Technology from outside the McKissick attendance zone.

Meetings will be on January 9 and January 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Easley High School cafeteria. Parents can talk to district administrators and board members. The district also plans to send out an online survey next month. The board plans to take a vote on the issue during its next regular monthly meeting on January 22.

For more information, including a map of current attendance lines, maps of the proposed changes, data concerning enrollment, capacity, and socio-economic impact of the proposals, click here.