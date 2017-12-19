Pickens Co. humane society gets another chance in 2018

PICKENS CO – The Pickens County Humane Society will get another chance to remain open in 2018, foregoing what appeared to be an inevitable foreclosure at the end of December.

With the help of a Go Fund Me page, the shelter was able to collect more than $71,000 worth of donations from people around the world.

The money buys the non-profit enough time to remain open for another 6 months.

“We did our one last christmas miracle and our one last push to be here in 2018,” said Director Samantha Gamble. “And we finally made that goal.”

The shelter made a public announcement about the looming financial troubles in October, announcing that they would be forced to close their doors if they couldn’t raise $70,000 in time.

“Switzerland and Ireland… California and New York,” Gamble listed. “Everyone really feels animals being close to their heart, and a really good cause and a really good need.”

Kim Jackson, a resident in Dacusville, was one of the more than 1,300 supporters who donated multiple times.

“I was very sad. I felt like Pickens County citizens had let them down,” she explained.

Gamble told 7 News Tuesday that the work is not yet done.

She said she hopes to look into creating low cost mobile spay and neuter clinics to help keep out of the red in the future.