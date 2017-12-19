Pickens police investigating car break-ins, thefts

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) — Pickens police are reminding people to lock their doors after a rash of car break-ins.

Pickens Police Chief Travis Riggs said in a post on the city’s Facebook page that it’s believed two people are involved in the break-ins.

Chief Riggs said one of the suspects finds unlocked vehicles at night and steals items left inside vehicles. The stolen items include pocket change and guns.

Another suspect finds unlocked cars and uses a screwdriver to jimmy the ignition and steal the car, according to police.

7News reached out to Chief Riggs to find out how many vehicles have been stolen.

Pickens Police Department is reminding people to not leave valuables inside their vehicles, and to remember to lock the doors.

Anyone who sees suspicious behavior is asked to contact Pickens Police Department at 864-878-7361.