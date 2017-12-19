Spartanburg chefs get ready for inaugural Restaurant Week

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Attention fodies: the first ever Restaurant Week Spartanburg is coming in January 2018.

More than a dozen restaurants around the county will be showcasing special menus and signature dishes.

This is the first time Spartanburg will get its own restaurant week. In the past, restaurants would be grouped with those from Greenville in the Upstate Restaurant Week.

Nick McMullen and Tramayne Glenn, the head chefs at the Crepe Factory, say this is a great opportunity for restaurants to form their own food niche and identity.

“It’s nice that we get the opportunity to have a lot of new people who may not be down this way, may not be checking out these kind of businesses, it’s nice to be able to extend out a little bit more,” McMullen says.

“It’s put us on the map, and it’s given us a lot of stuff to look forward too,” Glenn says.

According to the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, most restaurants see a 10% to 15%increase in business for the month when they take part in restaurant week.

With the growing food scene in the Hub City, the more exposure the better.

“It seems like you turn a corner, and there’s a cool little restaurant. That’s only growing and growing, and it’s really cool to be a part of,” says Malcolm Garrison, the co-owner of HenHouse Brunch.

Restaurant week will run January 11-21, 2018.