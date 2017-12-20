92-year-old woman left helpless on floor for 3 days, Oconee Co. deputies say

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a man after they say he left a 92-year-old woman lying on the floor for three days without helping her in Seneca.

57-year-old Mack Adams Gaines was arrested and charged with Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult.

According to warrants, the victim, a family member of the suspect, fell in a home on December 15 and the suspect did not seek medical attention for her until December 18.

Emergency medical personnel found the victim unconscious lying half-naked covered in feces and urine.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office was called to Oconee Memorial Hospital Monday afternoon by paramedics to report the possible elder abuse.

Investigators say Gaines knew the victim was lying on the floor but did not seek help or provide aid to her.