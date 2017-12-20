Bond granted for woman accused of murdering Gaffney man found dismembered under home

Related Coverage Mom, son accused of murdering Gaffney man found dismembered under home

CHEROKEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — One of the suspects in the killing and dismemberment of a Gaffney man has been granted bond.

On Tuesday, a circuit court judge approved a $150,000 cash only bond for Dawn Wilkins.

The 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder in the death of her common-law husband Gary James Stone after deputies discovered his dismembered remains under his home last month.

Wilkins’ son, Charles Jacob Bridges, is also charged with murder in Stone’s death.

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said Stone was choked, stabbed and dismembered by Bridges and that his mother was a willing participant in the killing.

Stone’s family reported him missing before deputies found his remains.

A court official tells 7News that if Wilkins bonds out of jail, she will be placed on electronic monitoring and cannot have contact with victims.

She and her son are in the Cherokee County Detention Center.