Environmentalists file lawsuit to block interstate plan

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina environmental group is suing to block construction of an interstate, with the argument that an alternative it says is faster and cheaper should first be considered.

The Sun News reports the Coastal Conservation League filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging the federal government’s approval to construct Interstate 73 from North Carolina to Myrtle Beach. The group has proposed building a Grand Strand Expressway by upgrading the route along U.S. 501.

The estimated cost to build the interstate is $2.4 billion. The group estimated a Grand Strand Expressway would save taxpayers $2 billion and protect businesses along the current route.

Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Brad Dean says the lawsuit violates the group’s earlier pledge to not block interstate construction located north of U.S. 501.