Fmr Word of Faith members call for resignation of Rutherford Co. DSS director

During a regular monthly meeting for Rutherford County DSS, former Word of Faith Fellowship members and community members called for the resignation of director John Carroll.

Word of Faith Fellowship has been under fire for years, regarding claims of abuse by former members. An Associated Press investigation brought a 2005 settlement between Rutherford County DSS and the church, that former members said protected the church, and not minor members.

Since that AP report, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced they would be reviewing all abuse cases that are associated with Word of Faith Fellowship Church.

During a meeting more than 20 Word of Faith Fellowship members attended the meeting, several of them speaking during the public comment section.

“I want you all to know that the children at Word of Faith are never, never abused,” said one founding member.

Counsel for the church, Joshua Farmer, brought the settlement with him to the meeting, stating that “[the settlement] has served as the foundation for a healthy bilateral interaction between Word of Faith Fellowship and Rutherford County DSS. I can personally attest that DSS continues to discharge it’s statutory duties.”

Former members say Caroll’s involvement in the 2005 settlement, and their frustrations with investigations of abuse are reasons for their calls for Caroll’s resignation.

Carroll left the meeting before 7 News could ask him any questions. Board Chair Jacqueline Hampton declined to answer questions about the statement, citing that they would be speaking about specific cases if they did.