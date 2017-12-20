Greenwood kindergartner had BB gun at school, officials say

GREENWOOD Co., S.C. (WSPA) — School officials say a kindergarten student will be disciplined for having a BB gun in Greenwood County.

Administrators at Springfield Elementary School were told Wednesday morning that a K5 student had a BB gun, according to a release from Greenwood School District 50.

School administrators immediately notified law enforcement.

The student will be disciplined.

“We appreciate Springfield administration and local law enforcement working quickly to address this situation,” Superintendent Darrell Johnson stated. “We take these matters very seriously. As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority.”

There have been at least four incidents involving BB guns in Greenwood School District 50 in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, a Greenwood High student was charged after police say they found a BB gun, along with a knife and marijuana in the student’s car. That student was arrested just days after another Greenwood High student posted a picture on social media with a BB gun at school.

School officials said an Emerald High School student was disciplined and charged after showing what appeared to be a gun while leaving campus on Dec. 14. Officials said law enforcement officers determined the student had a BB gun.