Haley to UN members: US will be ‘taking names’ on Jerusalem

The Associated Press Published:
In this Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 photo, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, right, votes against a resolution concerning Jerusalem's status at U.N. headquarters. The United States on Monday vetoed a resolution supported by the 14 other U.N. Security Council members that would have required President Donald Trump to rescind his declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a vote that showed the depth of global opposition to the U.S. move. (Eskinder Debebe/United Nations via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ambassador Nikki Haley is serving notice the U.S. “will be taking names” on a U.N. General Assembly vote Thursday on a nonbinding resolution criticizing President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Emergency sessions of the General Assembly are rare, and Haley chose her Twitter account Tuesday to speak out. She says in the post, “We’re always asked to do more & give more.”

The tweet adds, “So, when we make a decision, at the will of the American ppl (people), abt (about) where to locate OUR embassy, we don’t expect those we’ve helped to target us.”

Haley, who has adopted an aggressive stance at the world body on U.S. priorities, noted the pending vote “criticizing our choice” and said “the U.S. will be taking names.”

 