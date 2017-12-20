Inman parents charged with neglect after baby’s death in May, deputies say

INMAN, SC (WSPA) – A mother and father have both been charged in connection with the death of their child in May.

23-year-old Nicholas Andrew McAllister and 22-year-old Anastasia Marie McAllister are charged with Unlawful Neglect of a Child.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Asheville Highway for an infant child who was not breathing on May 22. The child died two days later.

Deputies began investigating the case and the victim’s two older siblings were taken into protective custody by the Department of Social Services.

After an investigation, both parents were charged in connection with the death.

Nicholas McAllister was arrested on December 14 and has since been released on bond.

Anastasia McAllister was arrested on December 20 during a supervised visit with her two older children and remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation, along side the Solicitor’s Office, Spartanburg Co. Coroner’s Office, and the Department of Social Services, remains active.