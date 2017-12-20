Lane blocked, traffic lights out in downtown Spartanburg

Police are blocking the scene of a downed power line on E. St. John Street in Spartanburg.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)–There is a power outage in downtown Spartanburg causing some traffic lights to malfunction. Our crew found a power pole down in the parking lot of Papa’s Breakfast Nook on E. St. John Street. Police are on scene blocking one lane of traffic.

Duke Energy shows the outage covering an area E. St. John Street near N. Church Street. Right now, there are only about 38 customers impacted.

The outage was reported around 6:13am and everything is estimated to be restored around 9:45am.

