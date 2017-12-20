Lyman man arrested in stabbing, attempted kidnapping

LYMAN, S.C. (WSPA) — A man accused of stabbing one person before an attempted kidnapping is behind bars in Spartanburg County.

Justin Thomas Coleman, 27, of Lyman is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The alleged crimes happened Tuesday afternoon on Stallings Road in Taylors.

Greenville County deputies responded to a disturbance at an RV park where they found a man with at least one stab wound.

An arrest warrant states Coleman stabbed the man before hitting him in the head with a metal jack handle.

Deputies say Coleman attempted to kidnap a second victim, but left that victim behind when he fled the scene.

Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies arrested Coleman early Wednesday at a home in Lyman.

He’s currently in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.