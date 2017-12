SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man was found shot to death at a home on Willow Lane near Simpsonville, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the scene after a 911 call around 7:00pm Wednesday evening.

Investigators say a 37-year-old man was found dead from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim died at the scene, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.