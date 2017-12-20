Mary Black Health System Gaffney to stop delivering babies

Related Coverage Mary Black Gaffney asking Cherokee Co. to pay for EMS service

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Some Upstate residents are surprised to hear their local hospital will no longer deliver babies.

“I’m very taken aback. I can’t believe that they would take that away from our people here in Cherokee County,” said resident Cora Stepp. “I’ve had all three of my children at Mary Black in Gaffney.”

Mary Black Health System in Gaffney announced the hospital will no longer provide scheduled, inpatient labor, and delivery services after March 31, 2018.

They say merging obstetric services with it’s Spartanburg location will support quality of care and experience for patients.

“Travel for a lot will be an issue,” said Stepp. “We have a lot of family of people that are having children here that it will be hard for them to go visit.”

The health system says the Spartanburg location is set to see big renovations delivering over one thousand babies each year.

“I think it’s following a trend that you’re seeing across the country of kind of specialty healthcare services being much more available in urban areas,” said South Carolina Hospital Association Communications and Marketing Executive Director Schipp Ames. “A lot of the pullback of services in rural areas is happening a lot in southeastern states and you’re seeing that a lot because a lot of these states didn’t expand medicaid.”

Hospital leaders say the Gaffney hospital has seen declining numbers over the years delivering less than one baby per day. They say cutting labor and delivery was a decision to help make Mary Black Gaffney a sustainable organization in the future.

“We have, I think, a good opportunity here for Mary Black because the population has grown so much over the last 20 years,” said resident John Medlin.

Cherokee Women’s Care will still have a clinic in Gaffney for prenatal care and other women’s services, such as gynecologic surgery and diagnostic testing.

Hospital officials also say the emergency room in Gaffney will still be there for obstetric related emergencies, too. They said the ER team is trained to provide emergency medical care, and transfer patients to a higher level of care if needed.

The hospital says women who already planned to delivery at Mary Black Gaffney can get help transitioning their care to Spartanburg. Patients with questions can call 864-487-1500.