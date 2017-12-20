Michael Slager to appeal prison sentence in Walter Scott shooting

CHARLESTON, SC (WSPA/AP) – Michael Slager, the former North Charleston Police officer who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting Walter Scott in 2015, will appeal his prison sentence.

According to CBS affiliate WCSC, the appeal notice was filed with the U.S. District Court Wednesday.

Slager was sentenced on December 7 for the April 4, 2015 shooting of Scott who was fleeing a traffic stop.

Slager pleaded guilty in federal court to violating Scott’s civil rights. As part of the plea agreement reached in May, prosecutors dropped state murder charges. A year ago, a state judge declared a mistrial when jurors deadlocked in that case.

The judge also found that Slager, 36, obstructed justice when he made statements to state police after the shooting.

A pre-sentencing report for Slager found that he committed manslaughter and recommended 10 to nearly 13 years in prison. But the judge was not bound by that review.

If Slager had faced another state trial and been convicted of murder, he could have been sentenced to anywhere from 30 years to life in prison.