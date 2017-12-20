Rockslide closes road in western NC

SYLVA, N.C. (AP) – State transportation officials have closed a North Carolina road after a large rockslide, and they say the slide area remains dangerous.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release on Tuesday that N.C. Highway 28 in Graham County will be closed for several weeks as debris is removed and workers ensure that the slope is safe and stable. A series of landslides that began on Thursday crumbled part of the mountain down to the road.

The slide is one mile (1.6 km) east of Cable Cove Road on the south side of Lake Fontana.

N.C. Highway 28 is closed to both vehicles and pedestrians, and concrete barricades have been placed on each end of the slide to block the road.

