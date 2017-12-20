SHERIFF: Cold weather brings uptick in car thefts

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – With colder days ahead, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has some tips for residents on how to not be a victim to theft.

Sheriff Chad McBride said car thefts rise in the winter due to people trying to warm up their vehicles prior to heading out for the day. Just in November, seven vehicles were stolen and so far in December six more gone.

While many of these are crimes of opportunity since the keys are in the ignition, the sheriff said they do have patrols keeping their eyes out in the early morning hours for any suspicious activity.

“They actually go through many, many neighborhoods and they aren’t looking for people who already have their cars running because you can’t normally see that anyways, but that’s the time period where we are trying to look for people about to break into cars around 4 a.m. to 6 a.m.,” McBride said.

While some of the cars are recovered, McBride advises people to always lock the car and use an extra set of keys or to just drive with a cold car for a few minutes instead of taking the chance by warming it up.