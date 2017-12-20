WATCH: 2 women throw punches, pull hair at Chuck E. Cheese’s

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — A fun night for kids at an Indianapolis Chuck E. Cheese’s restaurant turned violent after two women were caught on camera fighting and pulling each other’s hair.

It happened Saturday evening on East Washington Street.

The cellphone video was blurred because no one has been arrested or charged.

The man who recorded the video said he was actually recording his son playing nearby when he heard the commotion and turned his camera.

Cujo Bailey and his family celebrated his daughter’s birthday at Chuck E. Cheese’s and couldn’t believe what he saw.

“You just see them type of videos all the time now, so it kind of looks like the kind of stuff that you see on Facebook,” Bailey said.

Bailey said he had no intentions of recording the fight. His phone just happened to be out when he was filming his son.

“It happened like right there like it was all the kids right there playing with Chuck E. Cheese’s,” he said.

The cellphone video shows two women fighting surrounded by other adults and children. The reason for the fight was unclear.

“The lady came in yelling at the other lady, and they exchanged some words and the fight took off from there,” Bailey said.

In the video, the two women are seen punching, slapping and pulling each other’s hair. The fight quickly moved from the table to the booth. Several people believed to be the women’s relatives tried to get them to stop fighting. At one point, you can see two employees in the video standing by.

“If you go in there and try to break up the fight and the woman hits you, I mean you push the woman off and you hit her and then her husband jumps on you, then everybody’s fighting,” Bailey said. “It wasn’t nobody really trying to sit around and watch a fight, but, at the end of the day, you’d be crazy to jump in there then you be involved in it.”

Someone did call 911. A spokesperson for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the people involved in the fight were already gone by the time officers got there. A police report was not filed.

WISH-TV reached out to Chuck E. Cheese’s on East Washington near Washington Square Mall, and a manager told us they had no comment.

WISH-TV contacted their corporate office, but no one got back to us.