Wildfire contained in McDowell Co.

McDOWELL Co., N.C. (WSPA) — Authorities are investigating a 200-acre wildfire in McDowell County.

The U.S. Forest Service announced Wednesday the fire had been fully contained – two days after it was reported on national forest land and private property in the Turkey Cove community off Highway 226A near Marion.

Firefighters worked to protect six homes and carried out burnout operations Tuesday.

The forest service says rain also helped put out the flames.

Firefighters will continue monitoring the fire for several days, and officials say smoke may remain in the area through Thursday as interior hot spots remain.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2237.

A person convicted of an arson on national forest land faces between five and 20 years in prison.