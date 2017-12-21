14 Upstate foster children given forever homes on Adoption Day

ANDERSON Co. SC – 48 children throughout South Carolina were provided “forever homes,” Wednesday, during Adoption Day.

In Anderson County, 14 children were adopted into 12 different families in the Upstate area.

“We just knew that she had to be part of our family, too,” explained Greer mother, Mhari Holtzclaw.

Their family of 4 officially became a family of 5 after a judge signed off on their adoption of one-year-old Kaelyn, that morning.

“I mean I can’t explain it,” said Kevin Holtzclaw, Kaelyn’s new father. “She has me wrapped tight,” gesturing toward his finger.

The Holtzclaw’s told 7 News they decided to adopt after their biological son Conor asked for a brother or a sister.

He got both.

Mhari Holtzclaw explained that the family first adopted a son, whose name is asked to be left anonymous.

It was after the family learned that the boy’s mother was pregnant with his sister, that they decided to adopt Kaelyn as well.

“You always hear, ‘Is it mommy’s little girl or daddy’s little girl?’ Well, it’s brother’s little girl.,” said Mhari, referencing her son Conor.

On Wednesday morning, family court Judge Edgar Long made the adoption official.

“It’s just pure joy,” he said. “The tears on the parents faces, the smiles on the child’s faces are just so rewarding and to be part of that process is just joy. Pure joy.”

“You always hear bad stories,” said Mhari Holtzclaw. “There’s multiple good stories to go along with the bad, and you need to be the difference.”