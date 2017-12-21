2 children shot as they slept in North Carolina apartment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Police say two children were shot as they slept in their North Carolina apartment.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release that the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Thursday. According to the release, an 11-year-old boy and a 9-year-old boy were wounded when the shooter fired between eight to 10 rounds through a window at the back of the apartment on the city’s west side.

The children were taken to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries. The children’s mother told WBTV-TV in Charlotte that both of her sons will require surgery, adding that the 11-year-old was hit four times and the 9-year-old was hit once. Two other children in the house weren’t hurt.

There have been no arrests in the case so far.