4 trials continued in Word of Faith abuse case

(WSPA) — Four of the trials against current and former ministers in the Word of Faith Fellowship abuse case have been continued.

A motion was filed Thursday by Rutherford County District Attorney Ted Bell, continuing the four trials that were to be held in Buncombe County.

Five ministers in the church were charged in 2014 after a former member says he was beaten during a blasting prayer because he was gay.

The western North Carolina church has been under scrutiny for decades because of various claims, including abuse, from former members.

After dozens of delays in the case, Brooke Covington was tried in Rutherford County during the summer of 2017. Her case ended in mistrial because of jury tampering.

The motion pertains to cases against Sarah Anderson, Justin Covington, Adam Bartley, Robert Walker. Brooke Covington’s case remains in Rutherford County and no date for a retrial has been set.

Trials for Bartley and Justin Covington were to start the first week of January.

Bell is taking over the cases, after the lead prosecutor Garland Byers resigned earlier this week.