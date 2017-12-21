78-year-old college grad inspiring others to follow passion



SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – When most college graduates earn their degree they know it’s time to start being an adult and get a job.

They have their entire lives ahead of them. By the time a Simpsonville man enrolled in college his career was over. 78-year-old Mario Maggio wouldn’t have it any other way.

When USC Upstate put their graduates front and center for fall commencement on Dec. 19 at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, Maggio found his spot next to his fellow graduates. When he retired more than 20 years ago, he admits he was a little lost.

“I don’t play golf. I don’t play tennis. I had nothing to do. It can get depressing.”

The transition from working on Wall Street to a life on “easy street” wasn’t so easy. Maggio had to find his way by looking to his passion for history.

He says, “So I decided to take a history class. I took another history class and I said ‘hey, I can do this.'”

Maggio was on his way to the degree he never achieved as a young man by taking advantage of a program that allows senior citizens in South Carolina to enroll in a state university tuition-free.

Maggio says, ” I think if people knew about this then I think more people would say ‘well, let me go take one or two classes.'”

Maggio worked at his own pace. He says he enrolled in no more than two courses per semester. His class schedule was typically three days a week.

“I did not pressure myself the way the young kids do. I don’t know how they do it. I really give them credit.”

Years of sitting next to classmates closer to the age of his grandchildren made the generation gap hard to ignore.

“They just looked at me as if to say who is this old man? They thought I was a spy.”

11 years after finding his place in retirement, Maggio hopes his story inspires others in his generation to get busy living when life starts to slow down.

“The heavenly Father is not finished with me yet. You understand? I’ll be 79 years old in two months but I’m certainly not ready to lay down.”

Maggio will put his history degree to use in January when he teaches a 10-week course on the U.S. Constitution at the Simpsonville Activity Center. He’s also waiting on a potential offer to teach this summer – a job he’s very excited about because it’s a position that comes with a paycheck.

Other seniors can take advantage of the state tuition-free program. South Carolina law states you must be 60 years or older, a resident of South Carolina for at least 12 months, and be admitted to a state university.

Each university has a page on their websites with the application form and more information for senior citizens.

The tuition is free however that are some costs, including lab and program fees, that are covered by the individual students.