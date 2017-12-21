Animal shelters near capacity ahead of holidays

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) -As we head into the holidays, a number of Upstate animal shelters are busting at the seams.

Most are seeing an overwhelming amount of large dogs, in Anderson County the shelter director said they have 188 right now. There is no specific reason for the increase, but before the holidays, shelters tend to see more surrenders from owners and the Northern shelters took dogs after the hurricanes therefore can’t help out like they normally do.

So as people head out for last minute shopping, and you see all the animals who need help. The adoption experts want you to know that picking up one of these animals as a gift might not always be the right idea.

“The most important thing is researching your breeds. Making sure that you aren’t trying to get a husky that will live in an apartment or an indoor kitty that you are going to put outside making sure that you’ve really thought it out,” said Dr. Kim Sanders, Director of Anderson County P.A.W.S.

When adopting an animal, it isn’t just for the holidays, but hopefully forever. So make sure you take the time to think about the animals rather than just gifting them since it is a long term commitment.

But if you want to help out any current shelters pets this holiday, you can always consider fostering to get them out and receive some love from you and your family.