BMW X7 reaches pre-production stage in Greer

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Work is underway on the newest BMW model at the manufacturing plant in Spartanburg County.

The auto maker announced the BMW X7 is now in the pre-production stage.

Presentation of the full size SUV is expected at the end of 2018. Until then, pre-production models are wrapped in camouflage to conceal the final look.

X7s built here are put through by various tests in extreme conditions.

Knudt Flor, head of the BMW Group Spartanburg plant, said the vehicle is the fifth series from the Greer.

“We are proud to produce the BMW X7 here in Spartanburg, the home of our X models. This is a very special vehicle and our employees are looking forward to yet a further member of the X family. Together with the BMW X7, a total of five BMW X models will be exported from Spartanburg to all four corners of the globe,” Flor said in a statement.