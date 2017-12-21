Early Signing Day Big For Local Players

Clemson grabbed four of ESPN’s Top 12 while South Carolina’s haul of 20 signees includes six four stars as the first-ever early signing period began Wednesday in college football.

The Tigers brought in the top quarterback (Trevor Lawrence), top offensive tackle (Jackson Carmen, who flipped from Ohio State), and top defensive end (Xavier Thomas), while also landing five-star defensive end K.J. Henry from Clemmons, North Carolina.

South Carolina’s class includes four offensive lineman and Fort Dorchester quarterback Dakerion Joyner.

Among the local players who signed are:

Jordan McFadden, OL, Dorman, Clemson

Dennis Smith, WR, Gaffney, Duke

Elijah Rodgers, QB/Ath, Blacksburg, Indiana

Richard Tucker, WR, Chapman, Appalachian State

Chance Poore, PK, Westside, Kentucky

Khalid Jones, LB, Byrnes, Northwestern

Demarcus Gregory, WR, Byrnes, Ole Miss