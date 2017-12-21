Families receive Christmas gifts from GHS



GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Christmas came early for dozens of families in Greenville, Wednesday.

Families who needed a little extra help this year picked up toys, clothes, and more at the Childrens Outpatient Center on Greenville Health System’s Patewood Campus.

It was a Christmas miracle for at least one little girl named Andi who had gone through several heart procedures at the hospital.

“For that it just means the world to us, we are so grateful to those who gave,” says parent Jeff Copeland. “Obviously I see a lot of other kids here that are going to be receiving something. It means the world to not just us but to them as well.”

More than 20 families received gifts.

The gifts were purchased by GHS employees and donated by local businesses.