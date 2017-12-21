GHS released identity, personal information after rape exam, says lawsuit



(WSPA) – In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, an Upstate woman claims the Upstate’s largest hospital system released her identity to police and gave her personal information up, following a rape exam.

The lawsuit states that the victim, going by Jane Doe, was raped and drugged at a downtown in May of 2016. Three days later, the woman went to Greenville Hospital to have a forensic sexual assault exam done.

During that exam, the woman told the SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) nurse repeatedly that she did not want to report the assault to law enforcement, according to the lawsuit.

The woman reports that several hours after the exam, police showed up at her door, having been told that she wanted to file a report, per the SANE nurse, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit goes on to say, that GHS billed the woman through her insurance company, even though she had not provided them with her insurance information. The lawsuit states because of that the information from the rape exam, also became part of her medical record for any doctor in the Greenville Hospital System to see as well.

Greenville Hospital System stated they couldn’t comment on the situation because of the pending litigation.

To read the lawsuit, click here: GHS Lawsuit