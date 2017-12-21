Greer CPW announces Christmas light decoration contest winners

Greer, SC (WSPA-TV)

Greer CPW is announcing winners for their 4th annual Holiday Lights Contest. 7 homes entered to try to win in the three categories.

Winners include

Overall Theme – Todd Varnadore – 104 Crestview Circle

Best Use of LED – Bill Sarratt – 817 Fairview Road

Facebook Fan Favorite – Jason Rainey 100 Tamelia Court

The utility company’s Public Information Coordinator Alison Rauch said the contest is a fun way to get the word out about the services they offer customers, introduce neighbors and let people know how to stay safe and save money during the holiday season and year round.

Rauch said they encourage homeowners to use LED or (light emitting diode) because they burn brighter, save money because they use less energy, cost more up front but you’ll save energy in the long run, and they last longer than traditional bulbs (won’t burn out as fast and the strands are more durable) and LED’s give off less heat.

Winners receive $100, a sign to place in their yard and a gift basket.

Visit Greer CPW Facebook page for more.

Most homes said they will have lights on from 5:30p- 10:30p