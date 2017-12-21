Help ID suspect in armed robbery at Asheville restaurant

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man they say robbed a restaurant in downtown Asheville, Wednesday night.

Officers say the suspect walked into Twisted Crepe on Haywood Street, locked the door, turned off the “OPEN” sign and approached the cash register while showing a gun in his pocket.

The suspect then left the store with cash, police say.

Investigators say the suspect is around 6 feet tall, weighs 165-175 pounds with green eyes and was wearing brown dress shoes, dark blue dress pants, and a dark blue sports coat with a blue hooded jacket underneath.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.