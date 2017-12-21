Man arrested after threatening neighbor, barricading self in home, deputies say

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a man who they say threatened to sexually assault his neighbor before barricading himself in his Greenville Co. for a time, Wednesday night.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home on Fork Shoals Road around 7:00pm Wednesday.

Investigators say 57-year-old Charles Eugene Rowland was shouting obscenities and threatened to hurt and sexually assault his neighbor.

Deputies say that Rowland ran back into his home and barricaded himself inside when deputies approached and told him he was under arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called to the scene and Rowland was arrested after a brief standoff.