Boiling Springs High School student dies after shooting

INMAN, SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating the shooting death of a teen in Inman.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened Thursday evening at 2 Stevens Court.

Master Deputy Darren Dukes said witnesses told deputies the victim had accidentally shot himself.

Authorities say the teen was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Quess Kyrone Rivera, 16, of Bent Tree Road in Inman.

Rivera was a 10th grade student at Boiling Springs High School.

Principal Chuck Gordon released the following statement:

Quess Kyron Rivera was a student who was loved and respected by our entire school family. We are saddened to hear of his passing and offer our deepest, heartfelt condolences to his mother and extended family members.

A spokesman for Spartanburg School District Two said the student’s family is in the district’s thoughts and prayers.

Deputies are investigating Rivera’s death and say more details will be available at a later time.