No. 25 Creighton Rolls Over Upstate

Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Marcus Foster scored 16 points and No. 25 Creighton shot nearly 70 percent during a 58-point first half Wednesday night in a 116-62 victory over USC Upstate.

Foster made 6 of 7 shots two nights after scoring a season-high 32 points against UT Arlington.

Creighton (10-2) won its fifth straight game and scored at least 90 points for the eighth time this season. The Bluejays improved to 8-0 at home, while USC Upstate (4-11) remained winless in nine road games this season.

Creighton led 58-24 at halftime after making 22 of 32 shots from the field (68.8 percent), including 8 of 13 3-point attempts. Foster had all 16 of his points at the break despite playing just 11 minutes.

The Bluejays kept coming with 15 points in the first 4:04 of the second half, capped by consecutive 3-pointers from Khyri Thomas, Martin Krampelj and Toby Hegner. They already had reached 101 with 4:55 left on a 3-pointer by Davion Mintz.

Upstate stuck with Creighton through the opening 4 minutes before the Bluejays ran off 13 straight points for a 24-8 lead. The last five of those came from freshman Mitch Ballock on two free throws and a 3-pointer.

Foster then made two 3-pointers and added a three-point play as Creighton stretched its lead to 45-15 with 6:04 left before halftime. Ty-Shon Alexander would supply the final first-half dagger on a 3-pointer with 51 seconds to go for the 58-24 edge.

Hegner and Ballock added 13 points apiece for Creighton. Malik Moore led Upstate with 15 points and six rebounds.

UP NEXT:

USC Upstate hosts North Greenville on Dec. 30.

Creighton plays at Seton Hall on Dec. 28.

