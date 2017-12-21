Parents think son is reason teachers drink, gift bottles of wine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Finding the perfect gift can be stressful, and the list of recipients seems to grow every year.

Many people include their children’s teachers on the gift list and one Ohio family decided the usual gift ideas would not suffice.

DJ Sommers posted about the gift idea for his brother Jake’s teachers on his Twitter feed:

My parents always get our elementary school teachers a present around Christmas. Typically something small like a candle or flower to say thank you. This year they got them bottles of wine & replaced the labels with their own with my brother on them… Happy holidays pic.twitter.com/hErPgrjX44 — DJ Sommers (@Sommers_DJ) December 18, 2017

According to the post, DJ’s parents bought bottles of wine and replaced the label with a photo of Jake and the inscription, “Our child might be the reason you drink so enjoy this bottle on us!”

According to BuzzFeed News, Jake’s mom said, “He knows he’s that kid.” Jake said he thought the gift was hilarious. The teachers all had a good laugh as well.