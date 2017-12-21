Sex offender wanted on 18 charges of exploitation of a minor, deputies say

UNION Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says 18 warrants for sexual exploitation of a minor have been issued for Douglas Bishop.

Deputies say Bishop is a registered sex offender.

On Dec. 13, an investigator with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office notified deputies that he had discovered shared files showing the sexual exploitation of minors, according to a report from the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The images were traced to an address on Springdale Drive in Union. Authorities searched the home on Wednesday and reportedly found files depicting the sexual exploitation of minors on devices in the basement.

Investigators were told Bishop occupies the basement and the devices are his.

Anyone with information is asked to call 864-429-1612.