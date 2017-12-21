Suspect in assault of deputy in Buncombe Co. arrested

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – A man accused of assaulting a Buncombe County deputy with a car while fleeing an arrest at the Asheville Outlets on December 17 has been arrested.

27-year-old Corey Asheton Howell of Brevard is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, Flee to Elude Arrest, Resisting Public Officer, and Misdemeanor Larceny in Buncombe County.

Howell is also charged with Flee to Elude Arrest, Failure to Heed Blue Light or Siren, Resisting Public Officer, and Misdemeanor Larceny in Asheville.

Deputies say Howell was suspected in a larceny at the Dollar General in Candler around 1:30pm on Sunday when he was approached by law enforcement. Investigators say he left that scene and a chase was stopped for safety reasons.

A deputy later confronted the suspect at the Asheville Outlets when the suspect assaulted the deputy with his vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Howell was arrested in the Deaverview area of Asheville after a short foot chase on Wednesday. He is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $135,000 bond.