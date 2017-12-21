WNC man killed in early-morning shooting

BURKE Co., N.C. (WSPA) — Authorities are investigating a man’s shooting death in Burke County.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded around 1:20 a.m. Thursday to Shady Acres Mobile Home Park on Highway 64 in Morganton.

Deputies found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 46-year-old Vernon Eugene Dale. Deputies say the shooting was reported at his home.

Two other adults, along with two young children, were home at the time of the shooting.

Deputies say a person admitted to shooting Dale – claiming it was in self defense.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.