2 jailed after crime rampage in western North Carolina

NEBO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been jailed after a crime rampage in western North Carolina which involved stolen cars and property.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office told local media outlets that 25-year-old Jordan Cornelius Carmichael and a 17-year-old male are charged with more than 70 counts on crimes ranging from breaking and entering a motor vehicle to larceny of a motor vehicle.

In addition, authorities say Carmichael is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Nov. 9, deputies said the two stole four vehicles and broke into at least 39 cars and one garage in the Nebo area. Deputies said the suspects hit Rutherford County a few days later, where they ended up in vehicle and foot chases before they were captured and taken into custody.