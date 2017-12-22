Attempted murder suspect wanted in Greenville Co.

Related Coverage Search for suspects after two injured in overnight shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a teen wanted in a double shooting.

Deputies are looking for Chandler William Guy Marchbanks. The 18-year-old is wanted on two counts of attempted murder.

Earlier this month, two people were shot at a home on Monaghan Avenue in Greenville. Both victims were hospitalized – one was critically hurt in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office previously said deputies received information that masked suspects arrived in two cars before opening fire around midnight Dec. 2.

Marchbanks is described as 5 feet 9 inches and 140 pounds.

Deputies ask anyone who sees Marchbanks to call 911 immediately and for anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.