Bikes saved from the landfill fixed and donated in Pickens Co.



PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Dozens of bicycles left in local landfills are being recycled to give some Upstate kids a surprise under the tree.

In Pickens County, county employees and local inmates spent the last few months putting the bikes together.

The program is headed up by Pickens County Councilman Wes Hendricks and Pickens County Prison Lt. Robert Nealy.

Those bikes are being donated to Country Santa.

Country Santa has been helping thousands of Pickens County families during the Christmas Holiday since 1978.