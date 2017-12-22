Spartanburg man killed in crash involving Chesnee police officer

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a Chesnee police officer.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports the wreck happened shortly before 6 a.m. Friday on Chesnee Highway.

Chesnee Police Department confirms one of its officers was in the wreck. Chief Danny Swofford said a car pulled out from Battleground Road onto Chesnee Highway in front of the officer who was headed to work at the time.

The coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Devan Rachad Stevenson of Winsmith Avenue in Spartanburg.

7News is told the police officer was checked out at a local hospital and expected to be OK.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.

