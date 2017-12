CHARLESTON, SC (WSPA)– One South Carolina woman captured an unusual sight in downtown Charleston. Martha Strickland was on King Street Thursday and says she spotted a duck wearing a Santa Suit walking on a leash.

In an email, Strickland told 7News, “Quite an amazing sight. I knew no one would believe me if I did not get pictures.”

The duck was walking next to a dachshund.

Santa-suit wearing duck on a leash